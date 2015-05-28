May 28 Alpha Natural Resources must pay for the
legal defense of Donald Blankenship who is facing a criminal
trial over a coal mining disaster in 2010 when he was chief
executive of Alpha's Massey Energy Co, a Delaware judge ruled on
Thursday.
Blankenship was indicted in November for his role in the
explosion at Massey's Upper Big Branch mine in West Virginia in
2010, which killed 29. It was the worst U.S. mine disaster in
four decades.
In February, Massey refused to continue paying Blankenship's
defense costs, arguing he was no longer entitled to the benefit
after he was indicted, according to court records.
Blankenship, who headed Massey from 2000 to 2010, has
pleaded not guilty to violating federal safety laws. If
convicted, he could face a total of 31 years in prison.
Blankenship is accused of conspiring to tip off workers
about inspections so they could cover up violations. The
indictment also said that after the explosion, he misled the
Securities and Exchange Commission about Massey's safety
practices.
Andre Bouchard, a judge on Delaware's Court of Chancery,
ruled in favor of Blankenship and rejected the company's reading
of its charter and other agreements. Blankenship said his unpaid
fees totaled $5.8 million as of April, according to the ruling.
A spokesman for Alpha did not immediately return a call for
comment.
Blankenship retired in December 2010 as CEO and chairman. A
month later Massey agreed to be acquired by Alpha Natural
Resources Inc of Bristol, Virginia, for about $7 billion. Alpha
has not been accused of wrongdoing.
Massey and Alpha are both incorporated in Delaware.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Richard Chang)