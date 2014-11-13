(Adds details of allegations, comment from lawyer, case
citation, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
Nov 13 Donald Blankenship, a former chief
executive of Massey Energy Co, was indicted on Thursday on
charges he violated federal mine safety laws prior to the April
2010 explosion that killed 29 miners at the company's Upper Big
Branch mine in West Virginia.
The U.S. Department of Justice said a federal grand jury
charged Blankenship with four criminal counts, including
conspiring to violate mine safety standards, conspiring to
impede mine safety officials, making false statements to the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and securities fraud.
Blankenship, who led Massey from 2000 to 2010, faces a
maximum 31 years in prison.
The April 5, 2010 blast at Upper Big Branch was the worst
U.S. mining disaster in four decades. The now-closed mine was
roughly 40 miles south of Charleston.
William Taylor, a lawyer for Blankenship, said in a
statement: "Mr. Blankenship is entirely innocent of these
charges. He will fight them and he will be acquitted."
Massey was bought in 2011 by Alpha Natural Resources Inc
for about $7 billion. Alpha Natural was not accused of
wrongdoing.
According to the indictment, from January 2008 to April 2010
Blankenship knew about and could have stopped hundreds of safety
law violations occurring each year at Upper Big Branch.
Instead, Blankenship allegedly conspired to tip off workers
about upcoming inspections so they could cover up violations.
The indictment also said that after the explosion, he misled the
SEC about Massey's safety practices.
Blankenship "fostered and participated in an understanding
that perpetuated (the mine's) practice of routine safety
violations, in order to produce more coal, avoid the costs of
following safety laws, and make more money," the indictment
said.
According the indictment, Blankenship received $17.8 million
of compensation in 2009.
While at Massey, he became a powerful advocate for coal,
drawing criticism from environmentalists, as well as from trade
unions objecting to Massey's use of nonunion labor.
Taylor, in his statement, called Blankenship "a tireless
advocate for mine safety. His outspoken criticism of powerful
bureaucrats has earned this indictment. He will not yield to
their effort to silence him. He will not be intimidated."
In December 2011, Alpha Natural agreed to pay $209 million
to settle criminal and civil charges over the explosion,
including $1.5 million to each family of the 29 miners who were
killed.
Other people have also been criminally charged over the
explosion. Former mine superintendent Gary May pleaded guilty to
a conspiracy charge and was sentenced in January 2013 to 21
months in prison.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chris Reese)