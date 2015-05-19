MILAN May 19 Italy's Massimo Zanetti Beverage
group (MZB) cannot guarantee to pay dividends to its
shareholders as its priority is to reimburse a 76 million euro
($85 million) loan, the coffee group said on Tuesday as it
braces for listing.
The group on Monday started selling shares in an initial
public offering aimed at placing up to 35.6 percent of its
capital and raising 192 million euros.
The group's chairman said on Monday the company intended to
pay out between 25 and 30 percent of its profits in dividends.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the group said that
funds raised with the listing would first be used to pay the 76
million euro loan it used to purchase Boncafe brand last year.
It also said it was monitoring the market to seek potential
acquisitions to expand abroad, but added it was not in talks
with any company.
MZB aims to be the first coffee maker to go public in Italy.
If the IPO is successful, it will debut on Milan's bourse on
June 3.
($1 = 0.8969 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Alison Williams)