MILAN May 19 Italy's Massimo Zanetti Beverage group (MZB) cannot guarantee to pay dividends to its shareholders as its priority is to reimburse a 76 million euro ($85 million) loan, the coffee group said on Tuesday as it braces for listing.

The group on Monday started selling shares in an initial public offering aimed at placing up to 35.6 percent of its capital and raising 192 million euros.

The group's chairman said on Monday the company intended to pay out between 25 and 30 percent of its profits in dividends.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the group said that funds raised with the listing would first be used to pay the 76 million euro loan it used to purchase Boncafe brand last year.

It also said it was monitoring the market to seek potential acquisitions to expand abroad, but added it was not in talks with any company.

MZB aims to be the first coffee maker to go public in Italy. If the IPO is successful, it will debut on Milan's bourse on June 3. ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Alison Williams)