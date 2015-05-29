BRIEF-Bonduelle Q3 revenue rises to by 11.7% to 526.8 million euros
* Turnover for quarter 3 of FY 2016-2017 stands at EUR 526.8 million ($575.21 million), an increase of 11.7%
MILAN May 29 Coffee maker Massimo Zanetti Beverage group has set the final price for its debut on the Milan bourse at 11.60 euros per share, at the lower end of a range of 11.60-15.75 euros.
At the final price the company will have a market value of 398 million euros ($436 million), it said in a statement on Friday.
Massimo Zanetti, owner of the Segafredo, Chock full o'Nuts, Puccino's and Boncafe brands, will start listing its shares on the Milan stock exchange on June 3, becoming the first coffee maker to go public in Italy.
($1 = 0.9136 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin. Editing by Jane Merriman)
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said it plans to spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for electrically powered and self-driving vehicles at a time where more companies and investors see the future of the auto industry evolving.