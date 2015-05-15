MILAN May 15 Italian coffee company Massimo
Zanetti Beverage Group will offer up to 11 million new and
existing shares at between 11.60-15.75 euros each in an initial
public offering that starts on Monday, it said on Friday.
In a statement, Massimo Zanetti said market regulator Consob
had approved the Milan listing which values the company at
between up to 441.0 million euros ($505.1 million).
After the IPO, which runs until May 28, Massimo Zanetti will
have a free float of up to 32.1 percent before the exercise of a
greenshoe option, it said.
($1 = 0.8731 euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)