MILAN Oct 21 Italian coffee maker Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group has postponed its public share offering until spring next year due to deteriorating market conditions, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The company had initially planned to list in October or November this year after first notifying the Italian bourse of its intentions in August.

A company spokesman declined to comment, noting that Chairman Massimo Zanetti had told a local newspaper last week that the group could "wait for better times, possibly the spring".

The amount raised from IPOs in Europe quadrupled year on year in the first nine months of 2014 to a total $55.5 billion, but enthusiasm has cooled in recent months because of choppy market conditions. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin; writing by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Silvia Aloisi and Susan Thomas)