UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium posts smaller-than-expected loss
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
MILAN May 28 The price range for the share sale of Italian coffee maker Massimo Zanetti Beverage group has been narrowed to 11.6-12.0 euros per shares from an initial 11.6-15.75 euros, sources said on Thursday.
Massimo Zanetti - owner of the Segafredo, Chock full o'Nuts, Puccino's and Boncafe brands - launched a roadshow last week to become the first coffee maker to list in Italy.
The market debut is due on June 3.
The initial public offering of the coffee maker was covered, a bank memo to investors seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.
Banca IMI and BNP Paribas are global coordinators of the issue, while JP Morgan is joint bookrunner.
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Francesca Landini)
CHICAGO, May 1 Monsanto Co has terminated an agreement to sell its Precision Planting LLC farm equipment business to machinery maker Deere & Co, the companies said on Monday, ending a legal fight with antitrust authorities over the deal.