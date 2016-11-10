BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
MILAN Nov 10 Italian coffee maker Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group says:
* Has tweaked its full-year guidance to take into account the negative impact of the higher green coffee prices and the benefit from the Nutricafes acquisition
* New guidance sees coffee volumes up between 2 percent and 4 percent compared with a 2-3 percent increase indicated previously
* Net debt at year-end forecast at below 225 million euros, compared with a previous 170 million euro ceiling
* Expected FY gross profit rise confirmed at up between 4 and 6 percent
* Roasted coffee sales volumes grew 4.5 percent to 96.653 tons in the first nine months
* Consolidated turnover fell 3 percent to 670.7 million euros year-on-year in the period
* Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was up 9.2 percent to 46.2 million euros
* Gross profit in the fourth quarter is seen below gross profit in Q4 2015 (Reporting by Francesca Landini)
