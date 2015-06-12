BRIEF-FBD Holdings names Liam Herlihy as chairman
* Appointment of Liam Herlihy as chairman with immediate effec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
MILAN, June 12 The Third National Swedish pension fund has a 1.99 percent stake in Italian coffee maker Massimo Zanetti Beverage, according to regulatory filings published by Italy's market watchdog on Friday.
The Swedish investor had bought a 2.26 percent stake of the coffee maker in an initial public offering and then cut its stake to just below 2 percent, the filings showed.
Massimo Zanetti started trading on the Milan bourse on June 3 at an IPO price of 11.60 euros.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees