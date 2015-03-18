(Adds sources on stake size, details, background))

MILAN, March 18 Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group (MZB) has asked Italian market regulator Consob to approve its prospectus for a listing on the Milan bourse, the coffee group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The owner of more than 20 coffee brands around the world, including Italy's market leader Segafredo Zanetti, had planned to list a minority stake late last year but postponed it to this spring amid volatile financial markets.

MZB is still expected to list a stake of around 30 percent, two sources close to the matter said.

The listing is expected to help the company raise funds for growth, especially as it seeks to compete with bigger rivals.

The IPO is also meant to help ensure a smooth succession at the family-owned business once its owner and founder Massimo Zanetti retires.

Banca IMI and BNP Paribas are the global coordinators for the offer. They will also act as joint bookrunners, together with JP Morgan and BB&T. Banca IMI will also be responsible for the public offer placement, while BNP Paribas will act as sponsor.

MZB Group, which manufactures 120,000 tonnes of coffee a year, also produces tea, cocoa, chocolate and spices. It made more than 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) in revenue in 2013, of which 90 percent was generated outside Italy. ($1 = 0.9432 euros) (Reporting by Massimo Gaia and Elisa Anzolin, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Louise Heavens)