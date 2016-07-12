MILAN, July 12 Italy's Massimo Zanetti,
which owns various coffee brands including Segafredo, will buy
Portuguese Nutricafes from two private equity firms in a deal
that values the group 74.5 million euros ($83 million), it said
on Tuesday.
The acquisition of Nutricafes, the third largest coffee
group in Portugal, will allow Massimo Zanetti to reach a total
market share of 14 percent in the country.
Following the completion of the deal, expected in September,
the Italian coffee maker expects synergies both in Portugal and
in Spain, it said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9014 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)