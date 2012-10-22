BRIEF-Keck Seng Malaysia updates on May prodcution numbers
* May palm oil production 3,168.72 metric tonnes; May plam kernel production 1,060.00 metric tonnes
JOHANNESBURG Oct 22 Massmart Holdings Ltd : * Says for the 14 weeks to 30 September 2012, total stores' sales increased by
16.6% * Says for the 14 weeks to 30 September 2012, comparable stores' sales
increased by 7.8% * Says financial year sales and gross margins are expected to grow
satisfactorily, although cost pressures will remain
* May palm oil production 3,168.72 metric tonnes; May plam kernel production 1,060.00 metric tonnes
* Says its sales up 11.7 percent y/y in May at T$3.8 billion ($126.47 million)