BRIEF-ADM to end production at wheat mill in Chicago when new mill in Illinois is operational
* New facility will have a daily milling capacity of 30,000 cwts, and ability to grind soft and hard wheat varieties
JOHANNESBURG Jan 10 Massmart Holdings Ltd : * Says total sales for the 26 weeks ending on 23 December up 14.6 percent * Says comparable store sales increased by 7.3%
* New facility will have a daily milling capacity of 30,000 cwts, and ability to grind soft and hard wheat varieties
* Carnival Corporation & PLC announces exchange rate for quarterly dividend