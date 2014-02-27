JOHANNESBURG Feb 27 Massmart Holdings Ltd :
* For 53 weeks ended on 29 December 2013, Massmart's total
sales increased by
9.8 pct
* Says operating profit increased by 26.0 pct and headline
earnings increased by 29.9 pct
* Says for the 8 weeks to 23 February 2014, total sales
increased by 9.5 pct and comparable sales increased by 7.7 pct
* Says profit for the year R1,342.1 million
* Says much stronger start to the financial year than we
anticipated.
* Says gross final cash dividend of 275.00 cents per share in
respect of the
period ended 29 December 2013 has been declared
* Says FY reviewed headline EPS 615.2 cents
* Says FY sales up by 9.8 pct R72,263.4 million
* The strong start suggests a better overall performance this
year than last
year