JOHANNESBURG Feb 27 Massmart Holdings Ltd : * For 53 weeks ended on 29 December 2013, Massmart's total sales increased by

* For 53 weeks ended on 29 December 2013, Massmart's total sales increased by 9.8 pct * Says operating profit increased by 26.0 pct and headline earnings increased by 29.9 pct * Says for the 8 weeks to 23 February 2014, total sales increased by 9.5 pct and comparable sales increased by 7.7 pct * Says profit for the year R1,342.1 million * Says much stronger start to the financial year than we anticipated. * Says gross final cash dividend of 275.00 cents per share in respect of the period ended 29 December 2013 has been declared

* Says FY reviewed headline EPS 615.2 cents * Says FY sales up by 9.8 pct R72,263.4 million * The strong start suggests a better overall performance this year than last year

