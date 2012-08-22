* Diluted headline EPS at 619 cents vs 583.5 cents
* Consensus: 656 cents
* Sales up 15.6 pct at 53 billion rand
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 Wal-Mart's South
African unit Massmart posted a 6.1 percent rise in
full-year profit, falling well short of expectations as weak
selling prices and rising costs weighed.
The nation's third-largest retailer by market value said
diluted headline earnings per share were 619 cents in the year
to end-June, well-below a 656 cents in Reuters poll of 13
analysts.
Stripping out costs related to Wal-Mart's $2.4 billion
takeover of a 51 percent stake in Massmart, headline EPS
increased 30.3 cents.
Consumer spending is improving in Africa's biggest economy
due to decades-low interest rates and above-inflation wage
hikes, but the outlook is uncertain due to high debt levels and
chronic unemployment.
South African retail sales jumped 8.3 percent year-on-year
May, official data showed, beating the 4.7 percent growth
economists had expected.
But Massmart has failed to fully capitalise on improving
consumer spending as it spends a chunk of its cash expanding
into food retail to take on established players such Shoprite
and Pick 'n Pay.
The company was also hit by weak selling prices, which
averaged 1.8 percent, and above-average increase in the prices
of electricity.
Massmart said sales rose 15.6 percent to 53 billion rand
($6.38 billion).
Rival Shoprite also missed forecasts with a 20 percent rise
to 607 cents in full-year profit on Tuesday, as nagging
unemployment and rising debt levels put pressure on consumer
spending.
Shares in Massmart are little changed so far this year,
underperforming a 10 percent rise in the JSE Top-40 index