* Nigeria lacks infrastructure, political stability
* H1 diluted headline EPS 407.3 cents vs 343 cents
* Sales at 31.4 bln rand vs 27.3 bln rand
* Results boosted by 82.4 mln rand forex gain
(Adds CEO comment, shares)
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 22 South African
retailer Massmart sees scope for up to 20 stores in
Nigeria, its chief executive said, the second business leader in
as many days to talk up consumer demand in Africa's most
populous country, one where poverty is on the rise.
"We have identified five or six cities in Nigeria and we see
the potential of between 10 and 20 Game stores," Grant Pattison
said on a conference call.
"By all simple metrics, Nigeria has the potential to be
larger than South Africa, but it has some way to go in terms of
infrastructure and political stability."
Massmart, Africa's second-biggest retailer and 51 percent
owned by U.S. group Wal-Mart Stores, itself the world's
biggest retailer, has two stores in Nigeria, with a third being
built.
It reported a 19 percent rise in first-half diluted headline
earnings to 407.3 cents per share, helped almost entirely by
favourable currency swings as higher costs and discounts
weighed.
Headline earnings per share, the main profit gauge in South
Africa, was boosted by an 82.4 million rand ($11 million)foreign
exchange gain, without which the rise would have been 2.9
percent.
Shares in Massmart, valued at 39.6 billion rand, were up 0.3
percent to 183.00 rand by 1300 GMT, with the JSE Top-40 index
down 0.5 percent.
Retailers are increasingly targeting Nigeria, given its
population and potential for growth. The country is home to
nearly 160 million people, compared with South Africa's 50
million, according to World Bank estimates.
Shoprite, the biggest retailer on the continent, said on
Tuesday Nigeria could become as big a market as its South
African home base, where it runs 700 stores.
Nigeria has many hurdles -- red tape, a lack of retail
infrastructure and poverty still rising despite strong economic
growth. Nearly 61 percent of the population, or about 100
million people, live on less than $1 a day..
While consumer spending is slowly recovering thanks to low
interest rates and above-inflation wage increases in South
Africa, Massmart has yet to see the benefit flow through to its
bottom line as it spends on an aggressive price and expansion
strategy to double market share in food sales.
Massmart said sales increased 15 percent to 31.4 billion
rand helped partly by food price inflation.
Both Massmart and parent Wal-Mart are awaiting judgements on
appeals from both the South African and the Namibian
governments, who are seeking to block or attach more conditions
to the group's $2.4 billion deal.
($1 = 7.6907 rand)
(Editing by Ed Stoddard and Dan Lalor)