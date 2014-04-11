UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand steadies but stocks' losing streak runs to four days
* Govt bonds recover (Adds stocks, quotes and updates levels)
April 11 Massmart Holdings Ltd
* Mr Mark Lamberti has resigned as chairman and a director of company, effective 10 april 2014.
* Shareholders are advised that mr Grant Pattison has tendered his resignation as CEO with effect from 1 june 2014.
* Appointment of mr Guy Hayward (48) b.com cta (uct) ca (sa), to position of massmart CEO with effect from 1 June 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, April 21 Ukrainian agriculture will become more attractive to investors due to land sales and other economic reforms planned by the government, top executives at grain producer AgroGeneration said on Friday as the firm announced results.