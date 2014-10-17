Oct 17 Unable to reach a compromise with
JPMorgan Chase & Co over the use of the term "smart" in
relation to its lucrative retirement savings products, major
life insurance provider MassMutual is taking the banking company
to court.
MassMutual said discussions on Friday over its RetireSmart
brand and the bank's SmartRetirement trademark had failed,
prompting it to immediately file a lawsuit in Massachusetts
federal court.
The insurer is asking for a declaration that it is not
infringing on JPMorgan's trademark.
MassMutual, formally known as Massachusetts Mutual Life
Insurance Co, is owned by policyholders and manages $147 billion
in assets in its retirement business. It has used the brand
RetireSmart for its mutual fund and retirement planning services
for eight years, the lawsuit said. The company also has a
website under the same mark.
JPMorgan first told MassMutual it was infringing the bank's
trademark last May. The two sides engaged in discussions over
the summer, according to the court filing, and a coexistence
agreement was drafted, but it ultimately failed.
Finally, in a telephone conversation on Friday, Dan Serrao,
a managing director at the bank, told MassMutual's corporate
vice president Todd Picken that they were at an impasse.
The suit by MassMutual demands the cancellation of
JPMorgan's trademark, because "many individuals and companies"
use the terms "smart" and "retirement" in connection with
helping people save for their post-work years. The company also
argued there should be no trademark on a term that was "merely
descriptive."
"We are confident in our position," MassMutual spokesman
David Potter said.
Representatives for JPMorgan did not immediately return a
request for comment.
The case is Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co v.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, in the U.S. District Court for the District
of Massachusetts, No. 14-cv-30183.
(Reporting By Andrew Chung; Editing by Ted Botha and Andre
Grenon)