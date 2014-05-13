LONDON May 13 Banks have lined up around 7.5
billion euros ($10.32 billion) of loans to refinance debt in
Dutch coffee and tea company DE Master Blenders 1753 and back
its merger with the coffee business of Mondelez International
, banking sources said on Tuesday.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley
are leading the financing which is expected to launch for
syndication to other banks and institutional investors in the
coming weeks, the banking sources said.
As part of the merger, Mondelez will receive around $5
billion in cash, as well as a 49 percent equity stake in the new
company, which will be called Jacobs Douwe Egberts.
The $5 billion of cash is expected to be in the form of a
leveraged loan denominated in euros and dollars. It will form
part of a larger financing package as Master Blenders refinances
a 3.3 billion euro loan put in place last year to back a 7.5
billion euro acquisition by Joh A Benckiser, the banking sources
said.
The 3.3 billion euro leveraged loan was arranged by Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Rabobank and Morgan Stanley
and comprised a 1.25 billion euro Term Loan A, a 300 million
euro revolver; a 1 billion euro institutional Term Loan B2, all
paying initial margins of 350bp over Euribor; along with a 750
million euro Term Loan B1 paying 375bp.
The new loan is also expected to include around 500 million
euros of a undrawn facilities.
Jacobs Douwe Egberts will be run by the current management
of D.E Master Blenders and will be based in the Netherlands. The
new company will focus on the grocery and home-brewing side of
the global coffee business.
($1 = 0.7270 Euros)
