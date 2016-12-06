Dec 6 Payment processor Mastercard Inc
said on Tuesday it would buy back class A shares worth $4
billion and raised its quarterly dividend.
The new share repurchase program will be effective at the
completion of the company's previously announced $4 billion
share repurchase program, under which it has about $1.3 billion
remaining.
The company also increased its quarterly cash dividend to 22
cents per share, a 16 percent increase over the previous
dividend of 19 cents per share.
Mastercard had 1.09 billion class A shares and 21.3 million
class B shares as of Dec. 31.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)