LUXEMBOURG, Sept 11 Europe's highest court
rejected on Thursday MasterCard's appeal against an EU
veto on its cross-border card fees which regulators said were
anti-competitive.
"The Court of Justice confirms the judgement of the General
Court and thus validates the Commission's decision prohibiting
the multilateral interchange fees applied by MasterCard," judges
wrote in their ruling on Thursday.
The world's second-largest credit and debit card company
after Visa came under regulatory fire more than a decade
ago for its fees, which are a lucrative source of revenue for
the financial industry.
