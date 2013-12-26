UPDATE 2-Canada's Morneau to meet with Ontario on Toronto housing

(Adds response from Sousa) By Andrea Hopkins and Matt Scuffham OTTAWA/TORONTO, April 6 Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa will meet to discuss housing affordability in Toronto amid fears that a real estate bubble has developed in the nation's largest city. A date was not set for the meeting to discuss ways to rein in speculation and soaring prices in Toronto, but the two policymakers exchanged letters agreeing on the urgency