Sensex falls ahead of inflation, output data
Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
MasterCard Inc (MA.N) doubled its quarterly dividend to 30 cents a share, a week after the world's second-largest credit and debit card processing network posted strong quarterly results.
The dividend raise comes five years after the company's last such move in 2007 to 15 cents from 9 cents.
The cash dividend will be paid on May 9 to holders of record of Class A and Class B common stock as of April 9, MasterCard said in a statement.
On February 2, MasterCard reported earnings ahead of analysts' expectations, benefitting from consumers around the world using their cards more.
MasterCard's shares were up 1 percent at $393.76 on Tuesday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a lifetime high of $394.48 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.