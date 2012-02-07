EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Feb 7 MasterCard Inc doubled its quarterly dividend to 30 cents a share, a week after the world's second-largest credit and debit card processing network posted strong quarterly results.
The dividend raise comes five years after the company's last such move in 2007 to 15 cents from 9 cents.
The cash dividend will be paid on May 9 to holders of record of Class A and Class B common stock as of April 9, MasterCard said in a statement.
On Feb. 2, MasterCard reported earnings ahead of analysts' expectations, benefitting from consumers around the world using their cards more.
MasterCard's shares were up 1 percent at $393.76 on Tuesday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a lifetime high of $394.48 earlier in the session.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has