Oct 14 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-largest credit and debit card company, named Mark Barnett as president for the UK and Ireland division of MasterCard Europe.

Barnett will be based in London and report to Javier Perez, president of MasterCard Europe, the credit card maker said.

He was previously group executive, global head of consulting services of MasterCard Advisors. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)