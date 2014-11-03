TORONTO Nov 3 Canadian startup Bionym, maker of
a wearable security device dubbed Nymi, is teaming up with
credit card giant MasterCard Inc and Royal Bank of Canada
to test whether the beat of your heart is true enough to
verify payments.
The Nymi wristband, which authenticates identity by using a
person's cardiac rhythm, is designed to eliminate the need for
passwords, pin codes and even keys.
The trial will allow Royal Bank (RBC), Canada's largest
bank, Mastercard and customers using the technology to test
electrocardiogram-authenticated payments before the end of the
year, Bionym said in a statement on Monday.
"We're continuing to work to provide customers increased
choice how they pay," RBC head of payment innovation Jeremy
Bornstein said in a statement. "Once their wristband is
activated, they can leave their phone at home while they go for
a run or run an errand, and conveniently and securely buy a
coffee or groceries with a tap of the wrist."
The new technology comes at a time when large retailers
across North America have been grappling with data breaches and
the theft of account numbers and other information from payment
cards used by customers.
U.S. retailer Target Corp is still recovering from a
major breach last year that resulted in the theft of 40 million
payment card numbers and 70 million other pieces of customer
data such as email addresses and phone numbers.
Michaels Stores, the biggest U.S. arts and crafts retailer,
said in May it had suffered a security breach that may have
affected about 2.6 million payment cards.
In March, Visa Inc and MasterCard launched a
cross-industry group to improve security for card transactions
and press U.S. retailers and banks to meet a 2015 deadline to
adopt technology that would make it safer to pay with plastic.
Bionym said its Nymi wristband is the world's first
biometrically authenticated wearable payment pilot. It said it
believes the technology could result in faster, easier financial
payments with less risk.
The Toronto-based company recently raised $14 million in
funding from range of investors, including Ignition Partners,
MasterCard, Relay Ventures, Export Development Canada and
Salesforce.com.
Bionym unveiled its new payment technology at Money2020, a
financial innovation convention being held this week in Las
Vegas, Nevada.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)