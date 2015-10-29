Oct 29 Payments network operator MasterCard Inc reported a 3.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, as operating expenses rose 8.5 percent.

Net income fell to $977 million, or 86 cents per share for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.02 billion, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru)