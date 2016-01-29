BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 MasterCard Inc, the operator of the world's second-largest payments network, reported an 11.1 percent rise in quarterly profit as purchase volumes rose.
The company's net income rose to $890 million, or 79 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $801 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.
MasterCard's gross dollar volume - the total value of transactions made by its customers - rose 12 percent to $1.2 trillion on a local currency basis. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: