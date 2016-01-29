U.N. Security Council to meet Tuesday on N. Korea missile launch
UNITED NATIONS, May 14 The United Nations Security Council is due to meet on Tuesday to discuss North Korea's latest missile launch, diplomats said on Sunday.
(Corrects last paragraph to say stock lost 3 percent since the beginning of 2015, not beginning of this year)
Jan 29 MasterCard Inc, the operator of the world's second-largest payments network, reported an 11.1 percent rise in quarterly profit as purchase volumes increased.
The company's net income rose to $890 million, or 79 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $801 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.
Acquisitions had a dilutive impact of 3 cents per diluted share on earnings, the company said.
Analysts on average estimated earnings of 79 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net revenue rose 4 percent to $2.52 billion.
MasterCard's gross dollar volume - the total value of transactions made by its customers - rose 12 percent to $1.2 trillion on a local currency basis.
Cross-border volumes - the value of transactions made by customers outside the card-issuer's country - also rose 12 percent.
MasterCard's shares were up 1.2 percent at $84.40 in premarket trading on Friday.
Up to Thursday's close, the stock had lost about 3 percent since the beginning of 2015, underperforming rival Visa Inc's 5.8 percent gain. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
ABIDJAN, May 14 Ivory Coast has launched a military operation "to re-establish order" on the third day of a nationwide army mutiny over bonus payments, the Military Chief of Staff General Sekou Toure said in a statement on Sunday.