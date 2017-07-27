FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 12:09 PM / in a day

Mastercard's profit jumps nearly 20 pct

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc, the world's second-biggest payments network, reported a nearly 20 percent jump in quarterly profit as people spent more using credit and debit cards.

The company's net income rose to $1.18 billion, or $1.10 per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $983 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier. mstr.cd/2vM9ioo

The Purchase, New York-based company's revenue climbed 13.3 percent to $3.05 billion. (Reporting by Pallavi Dewan and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

