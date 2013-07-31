* 2nd-quarter EPS $6.96/shr vs est $6.30
* Net revenue rises 15 pct
* Worldwide purchase volume increases 12 pct
* Shares rise 3 pct before the bell
July 31 MasterCard Inc reported a
better-than-expected 21 percent rise in quarterly profit as
more people used cards to make payments, sending its shares up 3
percent before the bell.
The world's second-largest payment network's net income rose
to $848 million, or $6.96 per share, in the second quarter, from
$700 million, or $5.55 per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose 15 percent to $2.10 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $6.30 per share
on revenue of $2.00 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"We had a very good second quarter supported by increases in
volume and transactions in all regions of the world despite slow
economic growth globally," Chief Executive Ajay Banga said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Annual growth in MasterCard's U.S. purchase volumes rose 7
percent from a year earlier.
Worldwide purchase volume increased 12 percent on a local
currency basis to $734 billion.
MasterCard shares closed at $601.42 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Tuesday. They have risen about 22 percent since the
beginning of the year.