Australia shares steady ahead of bank earnings, budget; NZ higher
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
Oct 30 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-largest debit and credit card company, posted a 15.5 percent rise in quarterly profit as more customers used its cards to make purchases.
The company's net income rose to $1.02 billion, or 87 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $879 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose 12.8 percent to $2.5 billion.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, a senior congressional aide said on Sunday.