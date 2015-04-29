ADB agrees to lend $500 mln to Azeri gas project
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
April 29 MasterCard Inc, the world's No. 2 debit and credit card company, reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit as more people used its cards worldwide.
The company's net income rose to $1.02 billion, or 89 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $870 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose 2.7 percent to $2.23 billion. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 333,905 dinars versus 278,860 dinars year ago