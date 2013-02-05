Feb 5 U.S. retail gasoline demand fell by 1.6 percent last week from the previous week but was up 2.8 percent from the same week last year, MasterCard said on Tuesday.

A gallon of gasoline sold for $3.41 on average last week, 8 cents more than in the week to Jan. 25 and 1.7 percent lower than a year earlier, MasterCard said in its biweekly SpendingPulse report.

Demand over the past four weeks averaged 0.1 percent higher than at the same time last year, the report said.