WASHINGTON Feb 1 The U.S. agency charged with
protecting consumers' finances on Wednesday said it fined
Mastercard Inc. and private company UniRush LLC $13 million for
failures in October 2015 that prevented people from accessing
paychecks and other deposits on their prepaid debit cards.
The companies will pay $10 million in restitution to the
"tens of thousands" of customers who could not access funds and
$3 million civil money penalty, according to the U.S. Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)