LONDON Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog
said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series
of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit
card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said earlier
this month that it was worried the deal could lead to the
combined group having too much control over Britain's LINK
network of Automatic Telling Machines (ATMs), which connects
70,000 cash machines across the country.
Mastercard and VocaLink are two of the three biggest
providers of infrastructure services to the LINK network,
meaning the 701 million pounds($864 million) merger could reduce
LINK's negotiating power.
CMA said on Wednesday that Mastercard had now set out a
number of proposals, including VocaLink making its connectivity
infrastructure available to a new supplier of infrastructure
services to LINK, which it has accepted in principle.
Mastercard said it was pleased with the decision.
The CMA says it has until March 15 to consider whether to
formally accept the proposed undertakings, although it may
extend this deadline by two months if it decides that there are
special reasons for doing so.
The other proposed remedies include VocaLink transferring or
licensing to LINK the intellectual property rights relating to
the system used by members of the network use to communicate
when customers use cash machines and VocaLink contributing to
LINK members' switching costs.
The LINK network allows customers of banks and building
societies connected to LINK to withdraw cash from any of the
network's machines.
