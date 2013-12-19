TAIPEI Dec 19 Taiwanese brokerage Masterlink
Securities said it has signed an agreement to form a 1
billion yuan ($165 million) joint venture with Tianjin T&B
Holding Co in China, the first such tie-up across the Taiwan
Straits.
The mid-sized Taiwanese firm will take a 49 percent stake in
the venture, while its Chinese counterpart has a 48 percent
stake, Masterlink said in a filing to the Taiwan stock exchange
late on Wednesday. Other, unidentified Chinese investors will
hold the remaining 3 percent.
The tie-up is subject to approvals from regulators on both
sides. Financial ties between Taiwan and China have grown since
the two sides signed a yuan clearing agreement early this year.
($1 = 6.0718 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)