UPDATE 1-Italian investors take comfort from bank rescue plan
* Italy/Germany yield gap snaps back from 7-wk high (Updates throughout)
May 18 Mastro's Restaurants, LLC and RRG Finance Corp. on Friday sold $102 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Jefferies was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: MASTROS RESTAURANT LLC AMT $102 MLN COUPON 12 PCT MATURITY 06/01/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 12 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/24/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Italy/Germany yield gap snaps back from 7-wk high (Updates throughout)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 7 The U.S. Congress may be headed for a reckoning with the federal debt limit within weeks, thanks to wealthy Americans and corporations deferring tax payments in the hope that they would benefit from the lower tax rates promised by President Trump.