* Sees IPO of 13.3 mln shares

* Selling stakeholders to offer 1.7 mln shares

Jan 19 Energy company Matador Resources told U.S. regulators on Thursday that it expects its initial public offering of 13.3 million shares to be priced between $14 and $16 per share.

The company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that selling shareholders are offering 1.7 million shares.

The Dallas, Texas-based company had increased the size of its initial public offering to $230 million from $150 million on Tuesday.

Matador plans to list its shares on New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTDR."

RBC Capital Markets, Citigroup, Jefferies and others are underwriting the offering.