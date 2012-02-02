Feb 2 Shares of Matador Resources Inc and Greenway Medical Technologies opened to differing responses from investors on the New York Stock Exchange.

While shares of Matador, an energy company, fell 4 percent on their market debut, the healthcare software provider's shares jumped 23 percent.

Both had priced their offerings under their respective expected price ranges, with Matador selling 13.3 million shares at $12 each in its IPO.

RBC Capital Markets and Citigroup Global Markets were underwriters to Matador's IPO, while J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, William Blair & Co, Piper Jaffray and Raymond James co-managed Greenway's offering.

Dallas-based Matador, formed in 2003 with an initial equity investment of about $6.0 million, will use the proceeds from the offering to repay debt and to fund its 2012 capital program.

Matador's shares were trading down more than 3 percent at $11.63, while Greenway's shares were up 23 percent in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.