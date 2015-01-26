* Sold 8 pct of Matahari at 15,400 rupiah per share
* Sold another 4 pct of Matahari in separate deal
* Matahari shares fall as much as 4.2 pct
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, Jan 26 A unit of private
equity firm CVC Capital Partners has sold a 12 percent
stake in Indonesian retailer PT Matahari Department Store Tbk
in two separate transactions, IFR reported on Monday,
citing people familiar with the deal.
In one transaction, CVC raised 3.67 trillion rupiah ($293
million) by selling 8 percent of Matahari, or 238.6 million
shares, at 15,400 rupiah each in a block trade largely to
institutional investors, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication. The price represented a 4.9 percent discount to
Matahari's closing price of 16,200 rupiah last Friday.
Separately, CVC directly sold an additional 4 percent stake
in Matahari to a single investor, said two people familiar with
the matter, who declined to be identified as the information was
not public.
The latest stake sales cut CVC's holding in Matahari to just
around 2 percent. Last year, CVC sold 18 percent of Matahari for
a total of 7.2 trillion rupiah in two separate deals. Since this
time last month, the company's shares have risen more than 8
percent.
According to analysts at Trimegah Securities, which has a
"buy" rating and a 17,900 rupiah target price on the shares, the
company offers a good product mix and growth potential outside
Indonesia's Java island. The broker forecast a 21 percent
compound annual growth rate in earnings per share for Matahari's
2015-2018 fiscal years.
CVC declined to comment while Matahari didn't immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Matahari shares fell as much as 4.2 percent to 15,525 rupiah
on Monday, underperforming the broader Jakarta stock exchange
which declined 1.9 percent.
($1 = 12,528.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR and Eveline Danubrata; Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kenneth Maxwell)