Aug 5 Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners plans to raise up to $300 million by selling a part of its stake in Indonesian retailer Matahari Department Store , the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
CVC plans to cut its stake in Matahari to about 17 percent from 25 percent, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1v6sb2j)
The private equity firm expects to sell the retailer's shares at 13,900-14,325 Indonesian rupiah ($1.19-$1.22) each, the newspaper reported.
CVC sold a 6.5 percent stake in Matahari in March.
The private equity firm recently hired Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to handle a share sale in Indonesian internet service provider Link Net Tbk PT, Reuters reported last month.
CVC and Matahari were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 11,695 Indonesian rupiahs) (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
LONDON, April 24 Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo is seeking offers for the company as part of a review of its strategic options to maximise shareholder value, it said on Monday.