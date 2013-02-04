JAKARTA Feb 4 Singapore's state investor
Temasek Holdings will buy a 26.1 percent stake in PT
Matahari Putra Prima, Indonesia's second biggest
hypermarket-chain operator, worth $300 million via PT Multipolar
, a Multipolar executive said on Monday.
Temasek, via its unit Anderson Investments, will buy the
$300 million equity-link instrument issued by a unit of
Multipolar and then it will use the fund to buy a 26.1 percent
stake of Matahari from the market, said Multipolar's corporate
secretary Chrysologus Sinulingga.
Multipolar, which is controlled by Indonesian conglomerate
Lippo Group, is the controlling shareholder of Matahari with
50.2 percent stake.
