COPENHAGEN Jan 10 Private equity group CVC
Capital Partners has sold a 19.4 percent stake in
Denmark's Matas for 1.18 billion Danish crowns ($216
million), the beauty retailer said on Friday.
CVC paid 5.2 billion crowns for a 66 percent percent stake
in Matas in 2007. On Friday it sold 7,918,186 shares at 150
crowns per share, up 30 percent from the price when Matas was
listed on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange in June.
Carnegie, Morgan Stanley and Nordea acted as
joint bookrunners on Friday's transaction.
By 0818 GMT, shares in the company were up 3.3 percent at
155.50 crowns, against a 0.2 percent rise for the Danish
benchmark index.