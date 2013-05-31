BRIEF-Bharat Gears approves proposal to avail term loan from KKR India Financial Services
* Approved proposal to avail a term loan of INR 1.10 billion from KKR India Financial Services Private Limited
STOCKHOLM May 31 Danish health and beauty firm Matas said on Friday it would list on the Copenhagen exchange to raise money to support future growth.
"The contemplated IPO is expected to consist of a partial sale of existing shares by the Company's two major shareholders," Matas said in a statement.
The statement confirms a Reuters story earlier this week in which sources said the listing could happen before July 1.
CVC Capital Partners paid 5.2 billion Danish crowns ($904.55 million) in 2007 for a 66 percent stake in Matas, the largest health and beauty retailer in Denmark with a network of 293 stores.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson)
* Chan Pui Man, Christine has retired as an executive director and she also resigned as managing director of company