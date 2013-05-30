By Ole Mikkelsen
| COPENHAGEN
COPENHAGEN May 30 Danish retailer Matas will be
launched on the stock market by its private equity backers
within a few weeks, two people familiar with the matter said, in
what would be Denmark's first new listing in two years.
CVC Capital Partners paid 5.2 billion Danish crowns ($904.55
million) in 2007 for a 66 percent stake in Matas, which has 296
stores throughout Denmark and Sweden selling beauty products,
vitamins, dietary supplements and non-prescription medicines.
Nordea, SEB, and Morgan Stanley are working as advisors on
the planned flotation, the two sources said on Thursday.
"They are working on the prospectus now," one source said.
The other person, an institutional investor in Copenhagen
who did not want to be identified, said the banks will start
holding meetings with investors next week and a listing on
Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen could happen before July 1.
Danske Bank and Carnegie are also working on the offering,
the investor said.
Copenhagen has not hosted an initial public offering since
Danske Andelskassers Bank in July 2011. Its last big
stock market debut was the 2010 launch of jewellery maker
Pandora, whose shares dropped 80 percent within a
year as it ran into difficulty with a move into more expensive
jewellery.
Before CVC bought the chain, Matas was run as a cooperative
with each store owned and managed individually. Former store
owners still hold a 28.6 percent stake in the business, while
company management own around 5 percent.
Revenue in the full year ending March 31 was 3.1 billion
Danish crowns. Profit after tax was 219 million Danish crowns.
A spokesman for CVC Capital Partners, a more than 30-year
old private equity firm which employs 270 staff across Europe,
Asia and the United States, declined to comment on plans for an
initial public offering.
($1 = 5.7487 Danish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Patrick
Graham)