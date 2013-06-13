(Adds details, background, comment)

* Matas to offer its shares at 100 to 120 DKK/share

* Says IPO values company at up 4.9 bln DKK

* Says offer includes option for additional 15 pct shares (Adds background, more detail)

COPENHAGEN, June 13 The listing of Denmark's biggest health and beauty product retailer Matas on the Copenhagen stock exchange, the country's first in two years, will value it at up to 4.9 billion Danish crowns ($876.2 million).

Matas said on Thursday its majority owners, including private equity group CVC Capital Partners, would sell between 16.3 million and 21.3 million shares at an indicative price range of 100 to 120 Danish crowns per share.

That would value the company at between 4.1 billion Danish crowns and 4.9 billion ($733.2 million to $876.2 million), it said, with a nominal value of 2.50 crowns per share.

A 7 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange's main index since the start of the year has helped increase investors' appetite for shares and improve the prospects for potential stock offerings.

"We believe that this is the right stage for Matas to benefit from an enhanced public profile and to strengthen the board," Matas chairman and partner at CVC Capital Partners, Soren Vestergaard-Poulsen said.

The company said two weeks ago it intended to list in Copenhagen in order to support future growth.

CVC Capital Partners paid 5.2 billion Danish crowns ($929.86 million) in 2007 for a 66 percent stake in Matas, which made a net profit of 336 million crowns ($58.8 million) on revenues of 3.2 billion crowns in the year to the end of March, 2013.

Matas will offer the shares to institutional and retail investors between June 18 and June 27, it said, adding the free float was expected to be up to 60 percent.

The existing owners will thereby retain about 40 percent of shares in Matas, it said, and the offer would include an overallotment option of additional shares representing up to 15 percent. ($1 = 5.5922 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Holmes and Jane Merriman)