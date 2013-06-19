Ghana 91-day bill yield dips to 17.3888 pct
ACCRA, March 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 17.3888 percent at an auction on Friday from 17.5103 percent at the last sale, on March 24.
COPENHAGEN/LONDON, June 19 Danish beauty product retailer Matas has received enough orders for all the shares on offer in its planned stock market flotation, three people close to the deal said.
Matas said last week its majority owners, including private equity group CVC Capital Partners, would sell between 16.3 million and 21.3 million shares at an indicative price range of 100 to 120 Danish crowns per share.
"There are now orders from institutional investors that cover the full share offering," one of the sources said. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen and Kylie MacLellan, editing by Sinead Cruise)
March 31 Bonds issued by the Venezuelan government crashed on Friday as political tensions escalated following the annulment of the country's legislature by its high court earlier this week, a move that ignited protests and international condemnation.
OTTAWA, March 31 Canada's low interest rates are not fueling speculation in the housing market, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in an interview published on Friday, adding that economic growth in the country is still uneven.