LONDON Oct 2 Banks are offering up to 500
million euros ($645 million) of debt to bidders in private
equity firm CVC's sale of Danish store group Matas, as retail
deals continue to dominate the European leveraged buyout market
this year.
Banking sources said on Tuesday Morgan Stanley and Nordea,
which are running the auction for the health and beauty chain,
have put together a financing package which will be available to
back the buyout should it go to a private equity bidder.
The financing consists of senior leveraged and mezzanine
loans of between 460 to 500 million euros, the equivalent of 5.5
to 6 times Matas' approximate 80 million euros of earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA),
they said.
Matas was put up for sale earlier this year and could fetch
around 800 million euros.
For the first three quarters of 2012, M&A-related leveraged
loans in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) totalled $19
billion in 59 deals, a 46 percent drop compared with the $41.5
billion in 111 deals during the first three quarters of 2011,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Retail-related leveraged loans, however, have grown 16
percent to $3.2 billion year on year, making it the biggest
sector for buyout deals as private equity firms look to pick up
cheap assets in an industry battered by an economic downturn.
First round bids for Matas were received from a mixture of
private equity and trade buyers on Sept. 28. It is now being
decided who will go through to the next stage of the auction
process, bankers said.
CVC bought Matas in 2007 for 5.2 billion Danish crowns ($900
million) backed with 3.8 billion crowns of debt.
Matas sells beauty products and non-prescription medicines
from around 300 shops in Denmark.
($1 = 0.7749 euros)
($1 = 5.7773 Danish crowns)
