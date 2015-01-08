BRIEF-Delta Plus Group Q1 revenue up at 54.1 million euros
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 54.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 44.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 8 Matas A/S :
* Q3 2014/15 total revenue was 1.04 billion Danish crowns ($165.08 million), up by 2.2 pct
* Says like-for-like growth rate for its own stores was 0.8 pct in Q3 2014/15
* Says like-for-like growth rate for first nine months of 2014/15 was 0.9%
* Says guidance for full year remains unchanged
* Says guidance of revenue for 2014/15 just short of 3.5 billion crowns based on an estimated like-for-like growth rate for 2014/15 of 1-2 pct
* 2014/2015 EBITA margin is still expected to be on a level with 2013/14 EBITA margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3001 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 54.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 44.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE OF 1.8 MILLION LIRA ($502,512.56) VERSUS 1.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO